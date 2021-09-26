Ravens’ Justin Tucker nails NFL-record field goal as time expires in win vs. Lions

Justin Tucker nailed a record-breaking 66-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights as time expired to lead the Baltimore Ravens to an improbable 19-17 comeback victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater previously held the league’s field-goal record when he hit a 64-yarder for the Denver Broncos against the San Francisco 49ers in a game Dec. 8, 2013.

To set up the game-winner, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with wideout Sammy Watkins on a 36-yard pass and catch on fourth-and-19 with seven seconds left in the game. Jackson followed that up with a spike and then threw the ball away before Tucker’s kick.

JAGUARS’ JAMAL AGNEW RETURNS CARDINALS MISSED FIELD GOAL 109 YARDS FOR ELECTRIC TOUCHDOWN BEFORE HALFTIME

The last time the Ravens played in Detroit, Tucker hit a game-winning field goal as time expired from 61 yards to lead Baltimore to a victory on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore (2-1) went into the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead and found itself trailing in the final minute. Jackson completed 16 of 31 for a season-high 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tight end Mark Andrews had five receptions for 109 yards for the Ravens, who have won 11 straight games against NFC opponents.

Lions (0-3) quarterback Jared Goff was 22 of 30 for 217 yards, and running back D’Andre Swift had 107 yards total offense and a score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.