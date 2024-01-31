Ravens’ Justin Tucker downplays tiff with Chiefs stars before AFC title game, calls it ‘gamesmanship’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker broke down the dust-up with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce with reporters on Monday as players packed up for the offseason.

Before the AFC Championship Game, Tucker attempted to warm up in between Mahomes and Kelce. Mahomes tossed Tucker’s ball holder and Kelce moved Tucker’s helmet and gloves from the goal line.

“I find it kinda silly we even have to address it or talking about something that happened before the game I really don’t see as a big deal,” he said. “… For those that don’t know, the way it works is each team’s kicker goes to the other team’s designated warmup area on the field. For me, it’s usually about 90 minutes before kickoff.

“I’ve been doing the exact same thing for 12 years, never really had a problem with anybody. That’s kind of the way we’ve always done it. I saw Patrick there trying to warm up and get some dropbacks. He asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet.

“I happily got up and I moved my helmet out of the way – at least I thought it was enough out of the way – and then Travis comes over and just kicks my stuff and throws my helmet. I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, all in good fun, but they seemed to be taking it a little bit more seriously.”

Tucker said he was willing to let bygones be bygones after the little tiff.

“Never had an issue with anybody,” he added. “At the end of the day, we’re all professionals just trying to get ready for the football game. Those are two of the best players that have ever played the game at their respective positions.

“They were just trying to get ready for the football game. Obviously, it’s an intense environment, so it’s really whatever to me, man. I’m just trying to get ready for the football game.”

The Chiefs won the game 17-10.

