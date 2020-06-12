Ravens' John Harbaugh takes issue with NFL's 'humanly impossible' coronavirus guidelines

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh took issue with the NFL’s coronavirus guidelines Thursday as the league gets set to end the virtual offseason at the end of the month.

The NFL expects teams to remain 6 feet apart in locker rooms, limit workout participation to 15 players at any given time and hold meetings outdoors or virtually, among other rules. Harbaugh said in an interview on 105.7 The Fan that some of the league’s asks are “impossible.”

“I’ve seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it’s impossible what they’re asking us to do. Humanly impossible,” he said, according to ESPN. “So, we’re going to do everything we can do. We’re going to space, we’re going to have masks. But, you know, it’s a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice.”

Harbaugh wondered aloud how the guidelines would apply to real situations.

“I’m pretty sure the huddle is not going to be 6-feet spaced,” he said. “Are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day? These are things the league and the [players’ association] need to get a handle on and need to get agreed with some common sense so we can operate in a 13-hour day in training camp that they’re giving us and get our work done. That’s the one thing, you can tell by my voice, I’m a little frustrated with what I’m hearing there. And I think they need to get that pinned down a little better.”

The NFL extended its virtual workout period to June 26, but no further than that date. Most training camps are set to open late next month with the possibility of reducing preseason games on the table.

The first preseason game is set for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio — the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harbaugh hopes that by that point there would be “more realistic and practical” guidelines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.