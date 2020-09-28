Ravens' John Harbaugh ignites social media criticism for yelling at referee without face covering

The NFL made clear it’s not going to tolerate coaches who skirt rules about wearing a face-covering during games and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh could be in the crosshairs next.

Harbaugh was criticized by fans watching the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs for getting into the referee’s face arguing about a penalty call.

Harbaugh took down his neck gaiter to yell at the side judge.

San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Denver Broncos’ Vic Fangio, Seattle Seahawks‘ Pete Carroll, New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton and Las Vegas Raiders’ Jon Gruden were all individually fined $100,000 for failing to wear masks during Week 2’s matchups, ESPN reported.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told USA Today that the fines are “consistent with the message” the league established before the start of the season.

“You can’t let up,” he said. “We’ve got to consistently do the things that have gotten us to this place and not think, ‘Okay, things have gone so well, so it’s okay now.’ It’s not. You’ve got to stay on your toes and we’ve got to continue to be disciplined.”

In addition to fining the coaches, each team was also hit with a $250,000 fine.

The punishment was meted out a week after the NFL reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.

More coaches and clubs can expect similar punishments as the memo last week from Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations, was largely ignored throughout the weekend.

