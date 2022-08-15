Ravens’ James Proche on deadly Texas shooting: ‘Another life taken for no reason’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche reacted to a shooting in Texas at a youth football game that left one person dead over the weekend.

Lancaster police said Sunday officers were called to Lancaster Community Park after a disagreement between coaches and the officials during the game.

“During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male,” police said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael Hickmon.

Proche, a Dallas native, urged his community on Twitter to do better.

“A gun to a youth football game? another life taken for no reason. another black kid growing up without a father. we gotta do better Dallas. the pride ain’t ever worth the consequences,” Proche wrote. “RIP Coach Mike Hickmon.”

Proche is entering his third season in the NFL. He was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2020. The former SMU standout has appeared in 28 games and has caught 17 passes for 216 yards.

Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as the suspect in the shooting, Lancaster police said in a news release. He is the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib.

Video of the incident showed people arguing with referees, according to TMZ Sports. Away from that, a scuffle broke out and the apparent sounds of gunfire can be heard in the background. Later in the clip, several people could be seen attending to an adult male on the ground.

Aqib Talib, a Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler, was at the game, his lawyer told TMZ Sports.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” his attorney said.

Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the press release.