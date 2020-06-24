Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh doesn't agree with Lamar Jackson's playoff assessment: 'We just didn't play well'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t agree with Lamar Jackson when it comes to the Ravens falling short during playoffs despite an incredible regular season finish.

During a call with reporters earlier this week, Harbaugh addressed comments Jackson made on a podcast the previous week where he expressed the opinion that the team had underestimated the Tennessee Titans going into last year’s AFC playoffs.

“That’s what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over,” Jackson said, according to an ESPN report. “It’s any given Sunday. You can’t underestimate no team, no opponent and that’s what we did. … They caught us by surprise. That’s all it was.”

But Harbaugh thinks it’s much simpler than that.

“I don’t think we took them lightly, personally. We just didn’t play well,” he said, according to ESPN.

“If you want to go back and rehash it, we can,” Harbaugh said. “But we’re going to try to become a better team in that circumstance at the end of the season, just like we tried to become a better team throughout the season and we were very successful with that.”

Harbaugh continued to say that he respects Jackson’s take on the loss and the difference in opinion “doesn’t bother me.”