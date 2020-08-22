Ravens' Earl Thomas in hot water after being sent home following confrontation with teammate Chuck Clark: reports

Earl Thomas’ future with the Baltimore Ravens could be in trouble after the veteran safety was sent home from practice Friday following an alleged fight with teammate Chuck Clark, according to reports.

The two players allegedly got into a heated argument over Thomas missing an assignment, which saw other teammates and coaches jump in to restrain them from one another, ESPN reported. Thomas was reportedly seen raising his fits at one point during the dispute.

Clark was present at Saturday’s practice but Thomas was not, signaling a bigger issue for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

According to CBS Sports, the Ravens’ Leadership Council expressed the desire that he “not be around” and that his teammates “strongly support” Clark in the matter. Thomas could also be subject to suspension or other disciplinary actions based on what was described as a “physical altercation.”

Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t offer many details following the fight on Friday but said that it’s something that’s expected during training camp.

“I don’t know exactly what happened at the end of practice. I just came off the field and came in here, so we’ll find out the details of it,” he said, according to The Athletic. “It just lasted longer than it needed to for me. You’re going to have these things in training camp. Tempers are going to flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably.”

He added: “I don’t like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps. We’re going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn’t happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for Browns.”

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens in March 2019 and is guaranteed $10 million this year, but his contract, obtained by ProFootballTalk, voids that guarantee if he is suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.