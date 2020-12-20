Ravens' Dez Bryant scores first TD since 2017 in win vs. Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant threw up the ‘X’ on Sunday afternoon.

Bryant caught an 11-yard touchdown reception as quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns and added 35 yards and one score on the ground in Baltimore’s dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant hauled in his only reception of the game on the left side of the end zone late in the first half. It was Bryant’s first touchdown reception since December of 2017, while a member of the Dallas Cowboys, in a game against the New York Giants.

Bryant, who missed the 2018 season, signed with the Ravens this season as a free agent. He made his way back onto the field after missing the last two weeks due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens rolled to their third-straight victory after they were previously on a three-game skid.

Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 64 yards and a score in the win.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, were led by quarterback Gardner Minshew, who made his first start since Oct. 25. Minshew returned from a thumb injury and threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked five times and lost a fumble.

The Ravens (9-5) will take on the New York Giants next week.