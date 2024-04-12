Rashee Rice turns himself into police after alleged role in hit-and-run

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself into police on Thursday following his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run, records show.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini, and Theodore Knox, 21, was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway in Dallas March 30, police said. Authorities said the drivers were speeding, lost control of the vehicles and crashed into four other vehicles – four people were injured in the crash.

Rice turned himself into the Glenn Heights Police Department before being sent to the DeSoto regional jail in Dallas County.

Bond was set at $5,000 for each of the eight charges filed against him, says the Kansas City Star.

Rice, 23, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and a collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of a collision involving injury, police said Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Rice apologized for his role in the incident and wrote on Instagram that he took “full responsibility” for his involvement.

Rice’s lawyer, Royce West, told reporters at a news conference Thursday his client admitted to Dallas Police he was involved in the crash.

Amid a Week 1 roster that had severe holes at the wide receiver position, Rice became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted targets, recording 938 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers, making Rice a world champion in his rookie season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.