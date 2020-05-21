Rare Mike Trout rookie card auctioned for nearly $1 million

A Mike Trout rookie baseball card was auctioned for nearly $1 million on Wednesday.

The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Mike Trout Red Refractor Autograph was sold for $900,000 in Goldin Auctions’ Spring 2020 Premium Auction, according to Beckett. It’s tied for the most expensive modern sports trading card ever. A Michael Jordan-LeBron James card sold for $900,000 in February.

The same card was sold for $400,000 two years ago on eBay.

According to Beckett, the Trout red refractor is the second rarest version of the Angels’ superstar’s card. A 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft has his first autograph card in an Angels uniform.

Dave Oancea, known in the sports gambling ranks as Vegas Dave, touted the sale in an Instagram post.

“My Mike Trout rookie card sells for a record breaking $900,000!! I paid $180,000 for this card a little over a year ago. Everyone said I was crazy for spending this kind of money on a piece of cardboard. You cannot even buy a piece of real estate and flip it for a $720,000 profit in one year,” he wrote.

“The $400,000 1/1 superfractor Mike Trout rookie I bought for $400,000 last year is now worth around 3 million dollars. No stocks, bonds, mutual funds, 401ks, gold, silver, and real estate pays these returns in 365 days. I remember all the haters laughing at me when I dropped 400k on a piece of cardboard instead of buying a house. I guess he who laughs first gets laughed at last.”