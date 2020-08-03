Raptors' Terence Davis spotted with hole in mask, prompting league memo to teams: report

Toronto Raptors guard Terrence Davis was spotted in the NBA bubble wearing a mask with a hole in the middle of it, prompting the league to issue a memo to teams about the item.

NBA fans also caught Davis sharing a conspiratorial tweet about the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet read: “Not one doctor, not one news channel, not one person in authority over the last 5 months told us how to naturally boost our immune systems.

“All they push are masks, social distancing, tests & vaccines. Nothing about vitamins, healthy foods or sunshine.

“The game is rigged.”

The post on his Instagram Story was gone by Monday.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that the NBA notified teams to emphasize wearing masks and face coverings and to do it in team meetings. Teams were reportedly reminded that there were penalties for those who choose not to wear a mask, including warnings, fines, suspensions, and possibly ejection from the bubble.

The recent development comes as the Denver Nuggets were forced to talk to Michael Porter Jr. about spreading theories about the coronavirus.

Porter said in a Snapchat Q&A that the virus was being used to “control” the population and that the fear of the virus is “overblown,” despite 661,000 people dying across the globe.

According to USA Today, Porter was asked: “Bro, speak on this coronavirus being [overblown] to scare people into being controlled, [I know] you know about all that.”

The 22-year-old former Missouri University student-athlete replied: “That’s facts.

“Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It’s being used for population control just in terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because this virus, the whole world is being controlled. You’re required to wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that’d be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life, I’ve never had any shots or anything like that.

“It could get crazy, but it’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on and not get too emotionally involved.

“But it is a serious thing, it’s a real thing, but yeah, this is being overblown.”