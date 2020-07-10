Raptors ride to Florida hotel with 'Black Lives Matter' message across bus

The Toronto Raptors made a clear statement when the team bus pulled up to their hotel in Orlando, Fla., as the league is about three weeks from restarting.

The Raptors team bus had “Black Lives Matter” plastered on the side.

“Silence is not an option,” the Raptors wrote in a tweet while showing off pictures of the bus.

The NBA has reportedly allowed players to wear a social message justice on their jerseys during the league’s restart and through the playoffs.

The Undefeated reported Friday the list of names include: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

The messages, if used, will be displayed above the player’s number for the first four nights of the season, a source told The Undefeated. If players choose to continue the message, it will go below the number.

The NBA is reportedly planning some sort of social justice message when it returns later this month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

One idea was having NBA players put images of victims of police brutality on the back of their jerseys, but it was reportedly nixed after concerns about leaving some victims out and offending families.