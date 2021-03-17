Raptors' Fred VanVleet details coronavirus experience: 'I wouldn’t wish it on anybody'

Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet was back at practice Tuesday and described the harrowing experience of dealing with the coronavirus.

VanVleet was out for two weeks but is hoping to be back for Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” he said of contracting COVID, according to NBA.com. “But I’m here, I’m alive, I’m breathing and I know there’s a lot of people that didn’t make it through COVID. So, my thoughts and my heart are with the families and people that’s been affected by this thing that weren’t as fortunate as I was — as I am.”

VanVleet said he was suffering from aches and a fever among other issues.

“At that point, it was just a matter of trying to get somewhere and get isolated and get away from my kids and my girl and my family,” he said. “I hunkered down. I had it. I had symptoms, a few days of symptoms. It was pretty rough, a few of those days.”

VanVleet was allowed to get back to the gym Sunday and try to ramp up his conditioning.

The Raptors have spent the 2020-21 season in Tampa, Fla., as they weren’t allowed to compete in Canada due to the ongoing pandemic.