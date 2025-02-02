Raptors fans boo ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in latest anti-American display in Canada after Trump’s tariffs

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was once again booed in Canada ahead of a sporting event.

The latest anti-American display took place at the Scotiabank Arena before the Toronto Raptors took on the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans booed the American national anthem as a 15-year-old female sang it. A mix of boos and cheers were heard before she received a resounding applause for the Canadian national anthem, “O, Canada.”

The theme of Canadians booing the American anthem began Saturday night as the Ottawa Senators and the Calgary Flames hosted NHL games.

The boos seemingly occurred as President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to place tariffs of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China. Any energy resources from Canada would be hit at a 10% rate.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Saturday, the Trump administration said the order is in response to an “extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, (that) constitutes a national emergency.”

Ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his resignation, Trump said he would “love” if Canada could become the “51st state.”

Trudeau has since lamented the tariffs that the Trump administration has levied.

In a fact sheet released by the White House on Saturday, the U.S. is implementing tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China to hold them accountable “to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.” This “extraordinary threat,” the White House said, “constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.”

However, Trudeau claimed that “less than 1% of fentanyl and less than one% illegal crossings into the United States come from Canada.”

FOX Business’ Christopher Guly and the Associated Press contributed to this report.