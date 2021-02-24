Raptors exec Masai Ujiri recalls incident with California deputy after 2019 NBA Finals win

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri described the moment he was in the middle of a confrontation with a California sheriff’s deputy moments after the team won the 2019 NBA championship.

Ujiri said Wednesday on “Good Morning America” he was “confused” over why he was getting stopped in the first place and then things escalated from there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I was confused, you’re taken aback and you don’t even know how to react,” Ujiri said. “You just don’t buy a championship in Walmart or something. It’s something you’re trying so hard to do — you’re trying to figure out, ‘How do I go and celebrate with my guys?’ — You get this confrontation, and it confuses you.”

Ujiri said he walked toward the court when he was stopped by Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Strickland. The officer had filed a federal lawsuit against Ujiri last February, claiming that the NBA executive failed to show proper credentials when walking onto the floor, which led to a brief shoving match caught on camera.

CALIFORNIA DEPUTY DROPS SUIT AGAINST TORONTO RAPTORS’ BOSS

Ujiri’s attorneys filed a countersuit in August, claiming that Strickland was “undeniably the initial aggressor” and that the treatment he received was because he was Black, KTVU reported.

Strickland dropped the lawsuit earlier this month and Ujiri followed.

“As much as we say this happened to me, it’s worse that happened to other people, right. George Floyd — I lost a moment, people lost their life,” Ujiri said on “GMA.” “I say it as humble as I can, there are some people who don’t have privilege or job to fight this. They’re wrongly accused, no bodycam, nobody sees what happens, they’re incarcerated, accused or charged. We have to fight for them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ujiri has been with the Raptors since 2013. He helped put together the team that took down the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.