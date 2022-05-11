Rangers stave off elimination with comeback victory over Penguins, Sidney Crosby hurt

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Rangers came back from a two-goal deficit against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night to stave off elimination 5-3 in Game 5.

Pittsburgh had a two-goal lead in the second period thanks to Kris Letang’s score 7:58 into the period. But New York would come back minutes later. Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba all scored within about two minutes to take the lead.

However, the Penguins were not done.

Jake Guentzel tied the game at the 18:06 mark on an assist from Evgeni Malkin. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh lost Sidney Crosby with an injury in the second period after a hit from Trouba and he didn’t return. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby was getting an MRI and didn’t have any updates.

In the third period, the Rangers took the lead quickly.

Filip Chytil scored a power-play goal to go up 4-3. Later, Ryan Lindgren put the game away with his first goal of the playoffs with about 16 seconds left in the game.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin had 29 saves in the win. Louis Domingue had 29 saves for the Penguins.

New York gets one more chance to keep from being eliminated in Game 6 on Friday night back in Pittsburgh. Should the series go to a Game 7, that will be played on Sunday.

It’s unclear at this point whether Crosby will be able to give it a go for Game 6 but his teammates are thinking about him.

“We have plenty of leaders on this team that do a lot. We never want to see a player like that leave, but we have to find a way… He’s the best player in the world. That’s a lot of minutes other guys have to take up. Next man up,” Guentzel said.