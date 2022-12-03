Rangers sign Jacob deGrom to five-year, $185 million deal

The Texas Rangers are going for it.

The Rangers signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year deal, they announced Friday.

Multiple reports say the deal is worth $185 million.

DeGrom signed a five-year deal with the New York Mets before the 2019 season, but there was an opt-out after three seasons, which he exercised.

DeGrom won two Cy Young Awards with the Mets (2018 and 2019) and had been in their organization since being selected in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

DeGrom missed the majority of the last two seasons with lingering arm issues, but he still pitched to a 3.08 ERA.

The 33-year-old has been one of the game’s best pitchers since his MLB debut in 2014, but he’s been arguably theleague’s top pitcher since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Since then, he’s pitched to a 2.05 ERA (147 earned runs in 645.1 innings) with 876 strikeouts.

This is a developing story. More to come…