FOX Sports 

Rangers sign Jacob deGrom to five-year, $185 million deal

The Texas Rangers are going for it.

The Rangers signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year deal, they announced Friday.

Multiple reports say the deal is worth $185 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of Game 2 of a National League wild-card series Oct. 8, 2022, in New York.
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

DeGrom signed a five-year deal with the New York Mets before the 2019 season, but there was an opt-out after three seasons, which he exercised.

DeGrom won two Cy Young Awards with the Mets (2018 and 2019) and had been in their organization since being selected in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitches in the top of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field Sept. 18, 2022 in New York City.
(Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

METS SPEAK WITH FREE-AGENT PITCHER JUSTIN VERLANDER: REPORT

DeGrom missed the majority of the last two seasons with lingering arm issues, but he still pitched to a 3.08 ERA.

The 33-year-old has been one of the game’s best pitchers since his MLB debut in 2014, but he’s been arguably theleague’s top pitcher since the beginning of the 2018 season.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom wipes his face after allowing a solo home run to the Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson during the second inning of a game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Atlanta.
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, he’s pitched to a 2.05 ERA (147 earned runs in 645.1 innings) with 876 strikeouts.

This is a developing story. More to come…