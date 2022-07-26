FOX Sports 

Rangers sign former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel to minor league contract

The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel on a minor league contract on Monday.

Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on July 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Keuchel, 34, had stints earlier this season with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona before getting released by both teams. The left-hander and two-time All-Star selection was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts with Chicago prior to being designated for assignment. Keuchel was 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA in four starts with the Diamondbacks, his last coming on July 12.

Keuchel was given his outright release by Arizona last week. The Rangers said Keuchel is expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock later this week.

Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park on July 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Over his 11-year career in the majors, Keuchel is 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA. He was the 2015 Cy Young winner after posting a 20-8 record with Houston.