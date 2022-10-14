Rangers’ Ryan Reaves brawls with Wild’s Marcus Foligno, points to his bicep after fight: ‘Too strong’

It only took Ryan Reaves two games to drop the gloves during a New York Rangers game.

On Thursday night, Reaves and Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Foligno fought in the third period of a 6-3 game.

It was clear who the winner of the brawl was. Reaves landed an uppercut and a few blows to the back the head before officials broke up the fight.

Reaves then sent a message to the bench, pointing to his bicep and mouthing the words “too strong.”

The right winger hadn’t been in a fight since March 19 against Tampa Bay Lightning star Pat Maroon, according to Hockey Fights. Reaves was voted the winner of that brawl. He was only involved in three fights last season.

New York picked up the 7-3 win over Minnesota.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and Chris Kreider added two goals in the win. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko added scores.

“I think they’re a bit rusty,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of the Wild. “It’s not easy to play your first game.”

New York defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday to start the season.

The team stays on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.