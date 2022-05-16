Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren praised for performance vs Penguins despite injury: ‘He’s a warrior’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren missed three games in the first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoffs but made all the difference when he returned.

Lindgren suffered a lower-body injury in Game 1 of the series and missed Games 2-4. The Rangers lost Game 1 in overtime and managed to win Game 2 before losing Games 3 and 4 by a goal differential of minus-7.

In his return in Game 5, Lindgren scored an empty-net goal to seal the win and keep New York’s playoff chances alive. He would pick up a point on an assist to Mika Zibanejad in Game 6 as the Rangers stunned the Penguins on the road 5-3. He would finish plus-1 in the deciding Game 7 win.

Throughout the series, Lindgren’s teammates praised the defenseman’s efforts and underscored just how important he is to the team.

“That’s just the kind of player he is,” Chris Kreider said of Lindgren’s performance in Game 5, via the New York Post. “That’s just how he’s built. I don’t think we expected anything less, but at the same time, I think the proper word is inspiring. He’s a warrior. He’s the kind of guy that you want to be in a foxhole with you.

“You know, it was terrific to get him back in the lineup and to see him play the way he did. He’s a huge part of this team. Huge part, I mean, on the ice and in the locker room.”

Lindgren’s empty-net goal was the first of his playoff career.

New York acquired the young defenseman in the Rick Nash trade with the Boston Bruins in 2018. He’s just one of the Rangers’ acquisitions who have paid dividends in the series.

Artemi Panarin, the highly touted signing from the Columbus Blue Jackets a few years ago, scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 to push past the Penguins. Zibanejad was acquired by the Ottawa Senators for a draft pick and Darick Brassard. The team acquired Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets in 2019.

All four players were among those who contributed to the series win over the Penguins.