Rangers’ Matt Rempe suspended 8 games for hit on Stars player

The New York Rangers recalled hard-hitting defenseman Matt Rempe back to the main roster on Friday and three days later he finds himself suspended for eight games.

Rempe elbowed and boarded Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during New York’s 3-1 win on Friday night. He was given a game misconduct for the play.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced he was suspended for eight games for the play. He was also fined $80,000. The league said Rempe was considered to be a repeat offender. He has only played in 22 career regular-season games and he’s been ejected four times.

Rempe spent a majority of the season playing in the American Hockey League for the Rangers’ affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. He started the season with New York but didn’t last long with the team. He was recalled briefly in November before being sent down again.

Friday night’s win was Rempe’s first game with the Rangers since Nov. 25. He had three goals, two assists and 22 penalty minutes in 18 games with Hartford.

He became extremely popular among Rangers fans late last season and into the postseason because of his hard-nosed style of play. He was ejected twice and received a four-game suspension for an elbow to the head of New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in March.

The 2020 sixth-round pick has no points and 24 penalty minutes in five games for New York.

The Rangers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, 3-1. The team is 16-16-1 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.