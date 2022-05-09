Rangers’ Chris Woodward takes shot at Yankees’ ‘Little League ballpark’ after Gleyber Torres walk-off homer

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward took issue with Yankee Stadium following Gleyber Torres‘ walk-off home run on Sunday to give New York a 2-1 victory.

Torres hit the home run to the opposite field and the ball cleared the right-field fence. Woodward’s issue was with the short porch even as the ball traveled 369 feet.

“Just a small ballpark. That’s an easy out in 99% of ballparks. The wind wasn’t helping today obviously,” Woodward said. “[Torres] just happened to hit it in a “Little League ballpark to right field.”

Talkin’ Yanks noted Torres’ home run would have been out in 26 out of the 30 ballparks in baseball, which amounts to about 86%.

Woodward later backtracked and called his own comments a “joke” and Yankee Stadium a “cathedral.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone remarked on Woodward’s math.

“His math’s wrong – 99%’s impossible, there’s only 30 parks,” Boone said, via the New York Post.

The home run came in the first game of a doubleheader. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes was credited with the win. Holmes has a 0.64 ERA in 14 appearances so far this season.

New York lost the second game of the doubleheader 5-2. It was the Yankees’ second loss in 14 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.