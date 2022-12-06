Randy Moss describes secret Tom Brady meeting months before trade to Patriots

Randy Moss’ departure from the Oakland Raiders was not very ceremonious.

Moss surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in his first season with the Raiders but only got half of that total in 13 games in his second season. By 2007, Moss was on the move. He was traded to the New England Patriots in April of that year, and he would later make a lasting impression with the Patriots.

On Monday night during the “ManningCast,” Eli Manning brought up the dealings behind the scenes that landed Moss in New England. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained meeting with Tom Brady under the cover of darkness when the Patriots played in Minnesota.

“This is how it really came about,” Moss started. “We had a wide receiver – shout out to my man Doug Gabriel – got traded from the Raiders to New England. And all I heard about … we were having some bad times in Oakland and all I heard was, ‘Man, you oughta see the facility, you oughta see how we do things here.’ Like, praising the Patriots.

“They had a ‘Monday Night Football’ game in Minnesota. I had the opportunity to meet up with Tom. And sneaking in the hotel where you have all the players. I know how the players get around, getting on the exit stairs and moving around. So, I just put my hood on, came through the lobby, found the exit stairs and walked all the way up. I think it was 14 or 15 flights but I got up there.”

In 2006, the Patriots played the Vikings in Minnesota on Oct. 30, 2006.

The rest is history.

The Patriots acquired Moss for a fourth-round pick. He would play for the Patriots for just over three seasons and help New England become the second undefeated regular-season team in NFL history.

He had 259 catches for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns in 52 games for New England.