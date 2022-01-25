The Los Angeles Rams implemented a restriction on ticket sales for Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, seemingly as a way to keep the opposing team’s fans away, but on Monday that policy was removed.

Niners fans looking to attend Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium were met with a message on Ticketmaster’s website that informed buyers that sales would be limited to fans in the “Greater Los Angeles region.”

“Public sales to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region,” the message read. “Residency will be based on credit card billing address at checkout. Orders by residents outside of the Greater Los Angeles region will be canceled without notice and refunds will be given.”

The restriction was met with backlash on social media, but on Monday the notice was gone.

A source with the Rams told KABC on Monday that the policy was no longer in effect because tickets had sold out during presale over the weekend.

“The game is sold out,” the team later said in a statement to the outlet. “Our Season Ticket members bought up all available tickets during a presale over the weekend, so there is no policy in place.”

A spokesperson for the ticketing website referred SFGate.com to the Rams for all ticket sale policies.

In Week 18, when the 49ers traveled to Los Angeles to face the Rams, SoFi Stadium was filled with San Francisco fans, in a must-win game to clinch a playoff berth. Matthew Stafford’s wife recalled the difficulty the Rams quarterback was having during the game and urged fans to hold on to their tickets ahead of their divisional-round win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m not going to lie, I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game,” she said on her podcast “The Morning After.” “We came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild,” she said. “Matthew was on a silent count, and for those of you who don’t know what that is … when he hikes the ball, it’s either a loud count when you can hear him, and that’s what usually quarterbacks are on when they’re at home or a silent count. Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who is the opposing quarterback.”

She continued: “It was crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that. It made it very hard for us because I guess we weren’t expecting to be on silent count.”