Rams star receiver Demarcus Robinson charged with DUI from his November arrest, days before playoff game

Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson has been charged with drunken driving since a November arrest. The news comes just days ahead of the team’s playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday night.

The Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney confirmed to TMZ Sports that Robinson was recently charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol since his arrest Nov. 25.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol saw Robinson, 30, driving a white Dodge sedan that was “traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour” just a few miles from the Rams’ training complex in Woodland Hills at around 5:10 a.m., according to a news release.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement officials “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment.” The veteran wideout was then arrested on suspicion of DUI, and he was “cited and released to a responsible party.”

The arrest came just hours after the Rams’ 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home.

Robinson apologized after the news broke back in November.

“I don’t want to bring that type of light, or any type of negative energy, toward the team,” he said. “Things like that are not natural for me, in my nature, stuff I usually do.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said at the time Robinson made a “bad decision,” but added, “I don’t think that makes him a bad person.”

He was not suspended by the team after his arrest.

According to TMZ Sports, Robinson is due back in court in February.

The Rams are scheduled to travel to Arizona Friday ahead of Monday’s game, which was relocated to State Farm Stadium due to multiple wildfires in Southern California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.