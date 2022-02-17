Rams, Staffords to pay hospital bills and broken camera costs for NFL photographer Kelly Smiley

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew and Kelly Stafford said they will pay the medical costs of NFL photographer Kelly Smiley, who was injured during the team’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Smiley was seen taking photos of Rams players and was near Matthew and Kelly Stafford when she stepped backward on the stage and fell. The Rams quarterback was seen walking away while Kelly went over to try and see if the photographer was OK.

The Rams quarterback drew some ire for appearing to walk away from the situation.

Los Angeles and the Staffords released a statement, lending their support to Smiley.

“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the joint statement read. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

A GoFundMe for Smiley raised more than $43,000 to help with the recovery. Radio host Pat McAfee donated $5,000 to the fund.

Smiley, an award-winning photographer, who is a photo editor with the NFL and for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, gave an update on her health on social media.

“That’s me. Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” she initially wrote.

Three hours later, she provided an update: “Unfortunately I fractured my spine.”



The stage appeared to be about 6 feet off the ground. It’s unclear whether the quarterback came over to help after she had fallen.

Stafford was seen smoking cigars and drinking beer and liquor as the parade marched on and was even given advice from Tom Brady during the parade to mix in some water. Stafford led a 15-play drive to help set up the go-ahead touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

He helped the team win the NFC West, led the Rams to an NFC Championship and picked up his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night after Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Stafford was 26-for-40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Two of his three touchdown passes were to Kupp.

The Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade before the start of the 2021 season, and it’s clear he made the most out of his first year in Los Angeles.

He had 4,886 passing yards with 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. It’s the first time he had 40 or more touchdowns since the 2011 season.