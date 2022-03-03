Rams’ Sean McVay has Ukrainian fiancee on his mind amid Russian invasion: ‘This obviously hits home with me’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is coming off a big Super Bowl victory, but the recent Russian invasion of the Ukraine hits close to home.

McVay’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, is Ukrainian, and she has family in Ukraine.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Ukraine,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday, via the Los Angeles Times. “This obviously hits home with me … Just watching the grace at which she’s handled this, how strong her family’s been in the midst of this, I’m just so proud to be associated with that culture.

“President Zelensky’s leadership has been incredible. This is real type of stuff right here, and it gives you really a perspective … My thoughts and prayers are with so many people that are unfortunately affected by this terrible time.”

McVay led the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium last month. And they will look to become the first team to repeat since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to back-to-back titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

The Rams will certainly have their work cut out for them after losing six assistant coaches earlier this offseason, including offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who became the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

“It was certainly a special journey, and now you start to move forward,” McVay said. “And you want to be able to try and keep as many foundational pieces in place while not being naive to the fact that it’s a brand new year. You start from square one, and there’s going to be a lot of turnover.”