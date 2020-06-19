Rams' Sean McVay can't understand how NFL will play football and practice social distancing: 'I don't get it'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn’t see how his players will be able to follow social distancing guidelines while also being able to play football — and he’s not the only one.

McVay shared the sentiment of many in the NFL on Thursday when he said that he doesn’t see how the league can implement certain social distancing guidelines without it impacting players’ abilities to perform.

“We’re gonna social distance, but we play football? It’s really hard for me to understand all this. I don’t get it. I really don’t,” he said according to Sports Business Journal.

The NFL has released protocols approved by the NFLPA that players will have to abide by when they return to training facilities for the 2020 season. Among one of the most difficult, yet necessary, rules that players will have to follow is standing six feet away from one another at all times — including in the locker rooms.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, expressed his concerns Wednesday that the NFL season won’t happen unless the league takes a similar approach to the NBA’s plan to keep players in a “bubble.”

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci said. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

Several players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, including Denver Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, raising concerns about the spread of the virus once the regular season begins.