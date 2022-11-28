Rams’ Sean McVay accidentally hit in jaw by own player: ‘It was a good shot’

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was on the receiving end of some incidental contact during the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

In the first quarter of the game, Rams tight end Roger Carter Jr. accidentally ran into McVay and nicked the coach’s jaw. McVay was seen moving his jaw around.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was a good shot, but I’m OK,” McVay said.

He added, “It probably looked worse when you end up playing it, but I was glad I didn’t break my jaw.”

The mistake underscored just how tough the Rams’ season has been as they had initially hoped to defend their Super Bowl title. This season has turned into a nightmare.

49ERS SHUT OUT SAINTS FOR NEW ORLEANS’ FIRST SCORELESS GAME SINCE 2001

Los Angeles lost Sunday’s game to Kansas City, 26-10. It’s the Rams’ fifth straight loss and the longest of McVay’s tenure. Los Angeles dropped to 3-8 and joined the 1987 New York Giants has the only other team to start with that record after they won the Super Bowl title.

The Giants, however, did it amid a strike year using several weeks of replacement players.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles has been using a ton of backups themselves this season. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp hit the injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain while quarterback Matthew Stafford was ruled out before the game. Wide receiver Allen Robinson was ruled out for the remainder of the season after a CT scan revealed that he suffered a stress fracture in his foot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.