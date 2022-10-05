Rams players, NFL face legal threat as tackled protester files police complaint

The animal-rights activist who ran onto the field with a pink smoke bomb at Levi’s Stadium on Monday night during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers has filed a police report for assault by Rams players who tackled him to end his demonstration.

The Santa Clara Police Department told Fox News Digital that a person came in on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. PT to file a report.

A person close to Alex Taylor, the man who was taken down by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley during his demonstration, also told Fox News Digital that he is considering his legal options, including legal action against the players involved and the NFL.

Direct Action Everywhere took responsibility for the demonstration by Taylor and Allison Fluty, who was apprehended before running on the field.

Taylor was able to avoid Levi’s Stadium security before Wagner and McKinley stepped in and put an end to the demonstration.

Both activists were wearing “RightToRescue.com” shirts and were cited for the incident. Taylor also suffered burn injuries in the incident.

“The protest sought to highlight a trial of two factory farm whistleblowers which began Monday,” Direct Action Everywhere wrote in a statement claiming responsibility for the demonstration. “DxE calls it a landmark trial for animal rights, food justice and free speech, and more broadly, on the entire animal agricultural industry, which DxE says is inherently abusive and exploitative.”

After the game, Wagner said he was trying to help security to apprehend Taylor.

“That’s not making a play. That’s just keeping it safe. You don’t know what that fan got or what they’re doing. You see it all the time, and we don’t know what they’re carrying in their pockets. It’s whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s— could be dangerous,” Wagner said via ESPN.

“One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him.”

The NFL declined to comment to Fox News Digital, and the Rams did not initially answer a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Direct Action Everywhere activists have performed demonstrations at professional sports events. This one came a month after two activists were seen protesting during the Rams’ home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

They also took responsibility for protests at Minnesota Timberwolves games earlier this year.

Direct Action Everywhere investigators Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung were charged with multiple felonies for “rescuing” piglets from Circle Four Farms, which is owned by Smithfield Foods in 2017.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, five activists were charged in the incident. While three took plea deals, Picklesimer and Hsiung were charged with two third-degree felonies of burglary and a Class B misdemeanor count of theft.

“Smithfield will do anything to hide its abuses from the public because they know that if people saw what is happening inside factory farms, they would be horrified,” Taylor said in the statement “They are going to great lengths to throw two of my friends in prison for years simply for investigating their farms and rescuing sick and dying piglets,” said Taylor. “I took action to raise awareness about the ongoing Smithfield trial.”

The game continued in Santa Clara between the 49ers and Rams following the brief delay. The 49ers ended up defeating their NFC West rival, 24-9.