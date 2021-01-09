Rams' John Wolford leaves game after taking pop to the head

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford left Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks after taking a shot to the head.

Wolford was scrambling in the first quarter and was going down to the ground when Seahawks safety Jamal Adams met the quarterback with his shoulder pad and possibly his helmet. Wolford was hit in the head and was seen heading back to the locker room for further evaluation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He has a neck injury was questionable to return, the team said.

BILLS WIN FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINCE 1995, MOVE ON TO AFC DIVISIONAL ROUND

Rams coach Sean McVay told FOX Sports before the game that Wolford was going to start as Jared Goff is only more than a week removed from having thumb surgery. Goff and the Rams hadn’t been in a playoff game since losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Wolford, a rookie from Wake Forest, started in his first career game last week against the Arizona Cardinals. He helped the Rams solidify a playoff spot with the 18-7 victory and knocked the rival Cardinals out of postseason contention.

He was 22-for-38 with 231 yards and threw an interception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles finished the 2020 regular season two games behind the Seahawks for the NFC West crown.