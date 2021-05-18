Rams' Jalen Ramsey is already trash talking Bears fans ahead of Week 1 matchup

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is already trash-talking the team’s Week 1 opponent months before the NFL season even begins.

Chicago Bears fans and Ramsey have been going at it on social media.

It all started when Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s Wikipedia page was updated recently. It said that Mooney “also has one child, Jalen Ramsey,” a clear trolling comment that translates to that Mooney has gotten the best of Ramsey on the football field during their head-to-head meetings.

Ramsey came across the shot thrown at him and addressed it on his Instagram story.

“Can’t wait til week 1 so all these lame a– Bears fans can stfu about they number 2 wr,” Ramsey wrote. “It’s funny kus they kno better too.”

Ramsey usually lines up against the opponent’s number one wide receiver over the course of a game, which means he should be covering Bears star wideout, Allen Robinson. However, a recent video surfaced online showing Mooney leaving Ramsey in the dust during their head-to-head meeting on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams ended up pulling out a 24-10 victory over Chicago in that matchup. But it should be interesting when the two teams square off to start the 2021 NFL season.