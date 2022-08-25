Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to training camp brawl with Bengals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s still some bad blood boiling from Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The two teams had a brawl in their joint practice at training camp on Thursday, and cameras caught defensive tackle Aaron Donald swinging a helmet in a violent fashion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite that though, Rams head coach Sean McVay was just happy that no one was injured.

“I just see guys swinging, and some guys have helmets on, some don’t, there’s a scrum, you just never know what can occur,” McVay said. “My biggest concern is just unnecessary injuries for people that we’re counting on. Whether it’s for our team or the other team. I care about these guys, especially when you start throwing punches with gear on. I’ve been enough of a meathead in my past that I’ve done some stupid stuff, too.

“I know how volatile and how fragile it is when you hit it the wrong way and you break your hand and it could affect a guy’s chance to be OK, or God forbid somebody gets hit in the head with the helmet off. I don’t know what emotions I was feeling right there. I just was glad that everything got broken up, and my understanding was everybody’s OK.”

MYLES GARRETT’S INDEFINITE SUSPENSION WAS AN ‘EASY DECISION,’ NFL OFFICIAL SAYS

Reports said McVay was visibly upset during the skirmish, but he insisted that he just wanted to “eliminate the risk for injuries.”

In the same breath, however, he understands that once there’s smoke, fire may start because of teammates backing one another.

“These are guys that they stand up for one another. How exactly is the right way to handle it? If you guys know the answer, I’d love to hear your perspective,” he said. “I am gonna always support our players, they’re going to support each other. I’m not interested in diving deep into how it started or what got into it.”

He was not interested in “pointing fingers” and finding out the root cause of the fight, as he said it “will be a little bloop in the radar an hour from now for our guys.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teams will play each other in a preseason game on Saturday.