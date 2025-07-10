Rams’ Davante Adams says LeBron James would have been one of the best wide receivers in NFL history

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Could LeBron James have thrived in the NFL if he had chosen to take his talents to the gridiron instead of the hardwood? Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams certainly thinks so.

“He would have been one of the best receivers, tight ends of all time. No question,” Adams said during a recent appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

Adams cited James’ speed as one of the reasons he would succeed in the NFL.

“He can fly too. That’s the thing. He’s one of the fastest NBA players probably of all time,” Adams said.

“I’ve never seen somebody cover space on a basketball court. Maybe John Wall? Derrick Rose? Somebody like that, but he’s up there with all of them.”

At six-foot-nine and 250 pounds, James certainly has the size to play tight end or wide receiver in the NFL, as he is bigger than some of the best to ever do it.

James previously said his comparison on the football field would have been a combination of Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski.

“Probably like a mix between, you know, (Rob Gronkowski) or Randy Moss a little bit, but he’s a lot smaller than me. He runs a lot faster, but he’s a lot smaller than me,” James said during an appearance on “New Heights” in March.

The 21-time NBA All-Star compared his build to Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, as James said they have “that same stature as far as build.”

James also brought up Tony Gonzalez, who played college basketball before eventually turning into a tight end and had an illustrious 17-year career in the NFL that ended in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Maybe Tony Gonzalez, with his size, and obviously he played basketball as well. I used to love his celebration when he used to dunk on the goal post too,” James said.

Gonzalez was six-foot-five and 243 pounds, while Johnson was listed as six-foot-five and 237 pounds during his playing career.

The Lakers star said he only “seriously” considered joining the NFL in 2011, during the NBA lockout.

“It was 2011 when we had the NBA lockout and, you know, I didn’t know when we were going to make the deal with the owners and get our league back going. I actually thought about it a little bit back then. I was still young enough, you know, to get out there with y’all, but that’s the only time I’ve actually seriously considered it,” James said.

Adams would certainly know what makes a good receiver, as the six-time Pro Bowler has been a top wide receiver in the NFL in his 11-year career.

In 164 career games, Adams has 957 career catches for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns. Last season, across 14 games with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, Adams had 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

Adams signed with the Rams this offseason and gives the team one of the league’s best wide receiver duos alongside star Puka Nacua.

