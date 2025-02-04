Rams’ Cooper Kupp says team will look to trade him in offseason

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp revealed in a social media post on Monday the team made him available for trade as the official start of the 2025 offseason neared.

Kupp has been on the team since the start of his NFL career and was a major part in the 2021 Super Bowl run in which the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, it appears his time in Los Angeles is coming to an end.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.,” he wrote.

“Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.”

Kupp said he took pride in playing in Los Angeles and thanked fans for helping him assimilate into the community.

“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us,” he wrote.

“2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all.”

Kupp was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and was also the Offensive Player of the Year. He led the league that season with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He suffered an injury in 2022, which cost him a lot of the season. He bounced back in 2023 with 59 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns. He had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Kupp was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2017 out of Eastern Washington.