Rams bringing former All-Pro Eric Weddle out of retirement for playoff run

The Rams are bringing in a reinforcement at the safety position as they gear up for a Super Bowl run.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to join the Rams for the playoffs. The move is in response to starting safety Jordan Fuller going down for the season with an ankle injury.

Weddle, 37, shouldn’t have a difficult time fitting in, having played in Los Angeles in 2019, his last season in the NFL. Weddle is a former six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, having starred in the Chargers (2007-15) and Ravens (2016-18) secondary.

He’s played in 201 games over 13 seasons, recording 1,179 tackles, 29 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Weddle joins edge rusher Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as veterans brought in to help the Rams win a Super Bowl. Tampa Bay made similar moves last season and won a Super Bowl. Los Angeles hopes for the same fate during its playoff run, with Weddle now joining All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams in the revamped secondary.

He’ll have his first in-game action in two years Monday, when the Rams (12-5) host the Cardinals (11-6) in the NFC Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.