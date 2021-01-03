Rams back in playoffs for 1st time since Super Bowl loss

The Los Angeles Rams secured a spot in the playoffs Sunday with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals, 18-7.

It’s the first time the Rams are back in the playoffs since losing in Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots. The Rams will be one of two NFC West teams in the playoffs as the Seattle Seahawks secured the other spot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

John Wolford was forced to start for the injured Jared Goff. Wolford was 22-for-38 with 231 passing yards and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with 56 yards on eight carries. Cam Akers had 21 carries for 34 yards but led the team in receiving with four catches for 52 yards.

The only touchdown for the Rams came with 20 seconds left in the second quarter. Troy Hill returned a Chris Streveler pass for a touchdown. Streveler was in the game for an injured Kyler Murray. Los Angeles got three field goals from Matt Gay.

CARDINALS’ KYLER MURRAY SIDELINED BY ANKLE INJURY ON FIRST DRIVE

Arizona needed a win to get into the playoffs but missed the postseason for the fifth consecutive season.

Streveler was 11-for-16 with 105 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Jonathan Ward. Kenyan Drake led the Cardinals in rushing yards with 36. Dan Arnold had three catches for 46 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles will be one of the teams playing next weekend in the wild card playoffs.