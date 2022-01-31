Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will be playing in his second Super Bowl when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

After Whitworth and the Rams took down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, he sent out a message to former 49ers tackle Joe Staley, ripping him for a tweet that he sent out before the game about buying tickets from Rams fans.

“If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets – I’ll buy them,” Staley wrote. ” Just DO NOT sell them to your own team PLEASE!”

Staley appeared to be trolling Whitworth’s wife, who offered to buy tickets from Rams fans rather than allowing them to be bought by 49ers fans, who packed the stadium back in Week 18.

Whitworth called it “embarrassing for our game” and he said he would “hope a legend of the game would leave a player’s wife out of it.”

Whitworth said that he used to respect Staley, but it appears that’s no longer the case. He called Staley a “tough guy” and said that he will “address that at a later date.”

The lineman later deleted the Instagram post and posted a message about it on his Stories.

“I said my side of it. And now I’m going to delete it. I don’t [need] that crap on my feed anymore I just hold him in regard and don’t appreciate inviting trolling without a respectful shout to me,” he wrote.