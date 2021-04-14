Rams' Aaron Donald to face assault charge in Pittsburgh, attorney says

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is set to face an assault charge over an incident that occurred last weekend, a Pittsburgh attorney said Wednesday.

Attorney Todd Hollis gave a picture to KDKA-TV of his client, De Vincent Spriggs. The picture shows Spriggs with a swollen right eye. Hollis told the station the incident occurred between April 10 and 11 in Pittsburgh. Hollis said Spriggs would be filing the criminal charges against the star NFL player.

Donald played four years at the University of Pittsburgh.

The Rams selected Donald with the No. 13 pick of the 2014 draft, and he was instantly a high-caliber defensive player. In his rookie season, he recorded nine sacks and 48 tackles. Since then, he’s been a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a six-time All-Pro selection.

He’s played in 16 games for three straight seasons. In 2020, he recorded 13.5 sacks, 45 tackles and four forced fumbles.

He nor the Rams have commented on the allegations.

The 29-year-old Pittsburgh native signed a six-year, $135 million contract extension before the start of the 2018 season. He has a potential out before the start of the 2022 season. If he chooses to stay with Los Angeles, he would become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.