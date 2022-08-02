Rams’ Aaron Donald makes good use of rookie at training camp

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Donald is one of the most fearsome defensive linemen in the NFL and practicing with him appeared to be more painful than previously thought.

Donald was spotted at Los Angeles Rams practice on Saturday lining up against one of the rookies on the team. Donald proceeded to put his right hand around undrafted rookie Elijah Garcia’s neck and shuffle to the side before swimming around him.

Garcia, a defensive lineman out of Rice, got a crash course into just how difficult it is to be an offensive lineman trying to block Donald. Even though Donald may have been moving at half-speed, having the hand of a 6-foot-1, 280-pound NFL superstar around your neck cannot be fun.

Donald added a Super Bowl ring to his impressive resume last season as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He squelched fears he was going to retire after the win, signing a contract extension with Los Angeles, who in turn made the seven-time All-Pro a well-paid man.

According to the NFL Network, Donald got a $40 million raise. He is set to receive $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024.

Since joining the Rams in 2014, Donald has played in at least 16 games seven out of the eight years he has been playing. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight pro seasons.

He had 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 2021.