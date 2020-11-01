Raiders' Trent Brown hospitalized after IV mishap before game vs. Browns: report

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown was hospitalized prior to Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns and will remain there overnight for further tests.

The NFL Network reported that there was “a mishap with his pre-game IV that caused air to enter his bloodstream and required immediate medical attention.” Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago, practiced on Friday and was expected to play on Sunday.

The Raiders released a statement saying that Brown “felt ill before the game, resulting in his deactivation” but “did not exhibit any COVID-related symptoms.”

Even though the Raiders were without one of their best offensive linemen, Las Vegas managed to pull out a 16-6 win over the Browns.

Quarterback Derek Carr tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter, and kicker Daniel Carlson booted three field goals in nasty conditions and the Raiders controlled the clock in a 16-6 win over Cleveland.

Running back Josh Jacobs finished with a career-high 128 yards — 80 in the second half — on 31 carries.

