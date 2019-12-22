Raiders ticket prices too high for superfan to take fandom to Las Vegas: 'I feel like I'm being evicted'

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season and beyond and are leaving some fans behind in the Bay Area upon their relocation.

Wayne Mabry, who is known at Oakland-Alameda County as “The Violator,” has donned the Raiders’ silver and black face paint and gear for every home game for the last 28 years. But when the Raiders move to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Mabry said last week he won’t be going with them.

Mabry told the Las Vegas Journal-Review that the tickets at Allegiant Stadium are pricing him out.

“I understand the business side of it,” he told the newspaper last Sunday. “But as a fan, I feel like I’m being evicted. I’m still paying the rent, but they’re selling the property.”

Mabry is a 63-year-old retired carpenter and lives on a fixed income which makes the $2,400 for a season ticket at the new stadium almost impossible for him to afford. However, he said he still plans to be a Raiders fan but he will have to support the team from afar.

“I’ll continue to be a fan. That’s a lifetime commitment,” he told the station. “But I’ve been pretty much priced out.”

The Raiders played their final home game at the Coliseum last week. Fans booed players off the field after blowing a 10-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars and losing the game.