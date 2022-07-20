Raiders sign USFL star Isaiah Zuber

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent Isaiah Zuber, the club announced Tuesday.

Zuber most recently played in the USFL, where he led the league in receiving touchdowns with five. Zuber started nine games, catching 22 passes with zero drops for 322 yards, playing for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL’s inaugural season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zuber spent time on the practice squads of three different teams last year: the San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets.

Zuber signed with the New England Patriots out of college as an undrafted free agent. In his four career games with the Patriots, Zuber tallied two catches for 29 yards and two rushing attempts for 21 yards.

The Raiders in January hired former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach, indicating familiarity between Zuber and McDaniels’ offensive system.

NEW YORK GIANTS WILL WEAR CLASSIC BLUE UNIFORMS FOR 2 GAMES THIS SEASON

Zuber grew up in Decatur, Georgia, and played college football at Kansas State for three years (2016-2018), where he racked up 127 receptions, 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns. Zuber is among the top 10 in yards and touchdowns in Kansas State football history.

Zuber played his last year of college football at Mississippi State (2019), where he had 14 catches for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the course of 13 games and three starts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, the Raiders placed DT Jonathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr., and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The Raiders are the first NFL team to open up their training camp this year as all players were due at their facility Wednesday.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.