A day before Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, his longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels agreed to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said when he met McDaniels on Saturday, he mentioned the famous “Tuck Rule” play that occurred during the 2001 AFC playoffs when Brady and the New England Patriots took down the Raiders and went on to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We met in the hallway as we were passing before the interview process was going to start,” Davis said on Monday while introducing McDaniels as his new head coach. “I said ‘Hey’ and introduced myself and everything. He looked me in the eye and said, ‘There’s one thing. It was a fumble.’ So Raider Nation, if you’re worried, he’s already come over to the dark side.”

Brady, who was in his second NFL season, took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe in Week 2. In that game, Brady was hit by Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson – who was Brady’s teammate at Michigan – and it appeared that Brady fumbled the football.

ROB GRONKOWSKI’S DECISION ON PLAYING CAREER LOOMS FOLLOWING TOM BRADY’S RETIREMENT

After review, Brady’s arm was moving forward and the referees ruled it an incomplete pass.

McDaniels will now have the responsibility to revive quarterback Derek Carr’s career.

Davis decided to make the change at head coach even though the Raiders made the playoffs for just the second time in the past 19 seasons. Jon Gruden resigned in October after the release of his old offensive emails and interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs, where they lost in the wild-card round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve just always seen the Patriots as a team that not only adapts from week to week or half to half, but maybe even series to series,” Davis said. “I just believe in Josh’s ability to assess a situation and make the changes in real time, and that’s always been something that’s impressed me.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.