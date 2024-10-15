Raiders’ Maxx Crosby shoves assistant coach as team loses to Steelers: ‘Love push’

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby’s frustrations boiled over on Sunday during the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Crosby had three tackles and a half-sack in the team’s 32-15 defeat. At one point, Crosby was walking off the field and shoved linebackers coach and run game coordinator Mike Caldwell.

The push looked more nefarious during the broadcast, but the star defensive end explained it away after the game.

“Mike Caldwell is a great dude,” he told reporters, via The Athletic. “We have a great relationship, and we do that all the time. It’s like, you know, people look at it, ‘Oh, they’re losing and then Maxx pushes him.’

“That’s how we play football. We’re grown men. We’re alpha males. We don’t greet each other the same. … The camera, it made it look bad. It looked like I was throwing him out the club, but that was not what happened at all.”

Crosby wrote a similar item on X.

“Mike Caldwell Is My Guy. One Of The Best People In The Business. Thats A Love Push, Stop Reaching,” he wrote.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 5.5 sacks and 20 tackles in five games for the Raiders this season. He leads the NFL with nine tackles for a loss.

In the NFL this season, the Raiders are 27th in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed.

