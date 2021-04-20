Raiders' Mark Davis defends 'I can breathe' tweet after Derek Chauvin found guilty in George Floyd's death

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis defended the team’s social media post after facing backlash for using what appeared to be a poor choice of words.

The Raiders tweeted out “I can breathe” after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

According to The Athletic, Davis said that the wording came from Floyd’s brother, Philonise, who said “Today, we are able to breathe again.”

“If I offended the family, then I’m deeply, deeply disappointed,” Davis told The Atheltic.

Davis also said that the post won’t be deleted.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin held his knee against his upper body for nine minutes and 29 seconds, as a handcuffed Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe. So, the Raiders using “I can breathe” appeared to be taken out of context.

Here were some of the original reactions to the tweet.

Other athletes and professional sports organizations voiced their thoughts on the situation, including the NFL.

“Today’s outcome in the Derek Chauvin trail in Minneapolis does not undo the loss of life. Mr. George Floyd should be here with us today,” the NFL said in a statement. “Our hearts remain with the Floyd family, and we understand the pain, anger, and frustration does not go away even when justice is delivered.

“Importantly, even as we identify reasons for hope, we must continue to help move our society toward a more equal and just tomorrow. We are proud to partner with NFL players and clubs and remain committed to do the important work needed to make positive change in our society.”

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. With Americans on edge as they awaited the verdict, the jury announced that it has found him guilty across the board.

His bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back. Cheers and cars honking could be heard outside the Hennepin County Courthouse as the verdict was read.

Chauvin’s sentencing is scheduled for eight weeks from now, the judge said. He could be sent to prison for decades.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.