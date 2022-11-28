Raiders’ Josh Jacobs credits heckler for sending him off on historic day: ‘You turnt me up’

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a massive day in the team’s stunning victory over the Seattle Seahawks and he thanked a heckler for fueling the record-breaking game.

He told NFL journalist Peter King for his “Football Morning in America” column published Monday that he was getting the business from a Seahawks fan before the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It all started before the game,” Jacobs said. “This fan, when we came out of the tunnel, held up a sign: ‘3-7. NOT BAD FOR A TEAM WITH NO TALENT.’ And he was screaming at us, all this bad stuff. I just looked up at him and said, ‘Thank you for that. I needed that today. You turnt me up.'”

Jacobs scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime on an 86-yard run to propel Las Vegas to a 40-34 victory. He added six catches for 74 yards.

JALEN HURTS BREAKS EAGLES RECORD IN WIN OVER PACKERS, AARON RODGERS LEAVES GAME WITH INJURY

He set a single-game franchise record of 303 yards from scrimmage. His 86-yard touchdown run in overtime was the second-longest rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974, according to the league. The longer OT plays were a 99-yard touchdown pass for the Philadelphia Eagles from Ron Jaworski to Mike Quick in 1985, a 96-yard touchdown run by Garrison Hearst of the San Francisco 49ers in 1998, and an 87-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater to Jarius Wright of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.

“We were running outside zone a lot, and I saw the linebackers pointing outside,” Jacobs told King. “So we ended up running inside zone, and I knew if I got through the line, it was a foot race after that.”

The 303 scrimmage yards were the seventh-most in a game in the Super Bowl era. All of this coming as he was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To see him finish like that, I know what he’s been dealing with, I know how hard he works. It was really cool to see that,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.