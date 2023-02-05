Raiders’ Josh Jacobs called out for blunt critique of Pro Bowl Games: ‘Am I missing something?’

The NFL put together a new format for the Pro Bowl this year, introducing a few days of games and skills competitions culminating with a 7-on-7 flag football game to end the All-Star festivities.

But not everyone appeared to be happy with the change of pace as the rest of the NFL world gets ready to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play each other in the Super Bowl. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was one person who panned the format.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This s— stupid,” Jacobs said, via The Athletic.

The star running back would follow up in a tweet, saying “Man send us on vacation and call it a day.”

Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson took issue with Jacobs’ remark.

49ERS’ BRANDON AIYUK ON NFC CHAMPIONSHIP LOSS: EAGLES GOT ‘EXTREMELY LUCKY’

“I don’t understand his point here,” he tweeted of Jacobs’ comment. “You earned the right to go there, collect a Pro Bowl check and also knew what the Pro Bowl has turned into.

“If it’s so ‘stupid,’ forgo the weekend in Vegas. Am I missing something?”

Jacobs earned the second Pro Bowl selection of his carer and it was the first time he was named to the First Team All-Pro squad. He led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. He added 12 touchdowns on the ground as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Las Vegas is ripe for change at the quarterback position this offseason. The team appeared to be ready to part ways with Derek Carr.