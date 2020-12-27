Raiders' Jon Gruden hears criticism from ex-Pro Bowl lineman over odd play call

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night with a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden came under fire when the team opted to run the clock down late in the game, deciding to take a knee and kick a field goal from the Dolphins’ 1-yard line. The field goal gave the Raiders a two-point lead with 19 seconds left in the game.

Miami would come back and hit a field goal for the win.

Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman T.J. Lang had some criticism for Gruden.

“Lol guess that’s what you get for taking a knee at the 1 for the FG. So bad,” Lang wrote.

He added: “All those times Gruden said on MNF that I need to be better, hey John, you need to be better.”

Gruden said after the game he didn’t “regret” the decision to waste the clock.

“The play was to eliminate all the clock and all the timeouts and put them back with their back against the wall with 19 seconds left. I don’t regret it. I didn’t want [Dolphins quarterback Ryan] Fitzpatrick to have the ball. … I didn’t want him to be in a four-down situation. He’s a gunslinger; he was hot. That’s all I can say. I don’t regret it one bit. I just regret the results,” Gruden said.

“But 19 seconds left, on your own 25-yard line, with no timeouts? I’ve called plays a long time. The probability of getting that done is remote.”

It’s the fourth consecutive season the Raiders will miss the playoffs. Las Vegas made the playoffs in 2016 under coach Jack Del Rio. The team was 12-4 last season.