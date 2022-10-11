Raiders’ Davante Adams may face suspension for postgame shove: report

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams reportedly could face discipline for shoving a man to the ground after the team’s frustrating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The wide receiver could even face a suspension for shoving a man to the ground as he walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL Network reported. Adams was clearly at a boiling point after running into his own teammate on the Raiders’ final play. He also slammed his helmet on the sideline.

Adams addressed the shove of the man, who appeared to be a cameraman or some kind of sideline worker at the stadium, in his media availability with reporters.

“That was just frustration mixed with him literally running in front of me,” Adams told reporters after the game. “I shouldn’t have responded that way.”

He added another apology in a tweet.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this,” he wrote.

But for a 1-4 team, the Raiders cannot afford to lose him.

Adams had three catches for 125 yards and two scores and was an integral part of keeping Las Vegas in the game as Kansas City stormed back to win.